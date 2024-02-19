Invesco Ltd. Has $319.99 Million Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,484,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,596 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.07% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $319,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,698,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,693,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 1st quarter worth about $1,157,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Rexford Industrial Realty from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rexford Industrial Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.22.

Rexford Industrial Realty Stock Down 0.2 %

REXR opened at $53.07 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.56 and a 1-year high of $61.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of 47.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.89.

Rexford Industrial Realty Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.4175 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rexford Industrial Realty

In other news, General Counsel David E. Lanzer sold 18,113 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.69, for a total transaction of $954,373.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial creates value by investing in, operating and redeveloping industrial properties throughout infill Southern California, the world's fourth largest industrial market and consistently the highest-demand with lowest-supply major market in the nation. The Company's highly differentiated strategy enables internal and external growth opportunities through its proprietary value creation and asset management capabilities.

Further Reading

