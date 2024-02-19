Invesco Ltd. Has $325.93 Million Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,389,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 938,569 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 3.36% of Henry Schein worth $325,933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Henry Schein by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Henry Schein by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 7,095 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Henry Schein by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,300,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,386,000 after buying an additional 51,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Henry Schein from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Henry Schein presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.55 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. The company has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87.

In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bradford C. Connett sold 11,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total value of $831,836.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,650.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 13,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total value of $1,049,104.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,671,083.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

