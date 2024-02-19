Invesco Ltd. Has $326.71 Million Stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,735,328 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 974,118 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.85% of EnLink Midstream worth $326,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENLC. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,849 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EnLink Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. 44.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, UBS Group raised their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

ENLC stock opened at $12.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.36. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 2.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1325 per share. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 26th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

