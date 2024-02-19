Invesco Ltd. Has $333.42 Million Position in USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,974,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 252,577 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 14.22% of USA Compression Partners worth $333,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USAC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 232.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 2,232.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,790 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in USA Compression Partners by 1,102.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in USA Compression Partners during the second quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.51% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Compression Partners alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other USA Compression Partners news, major shareholder Veteran Equity Aggregator Eig sold 793,628 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $19,047,072.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 3,551,292 shares of company stock worth $87,603,989 over the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on USAC. StockNews.com downgraded shares of USA Compression Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on USA Compression Partners

USA Compression Partners Stock Performance

USAC opened at $24.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.90 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.45 and a 200 day moving average of $23.76. USA Compression Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $18.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.93.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $225.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.50 million. USA Compression Partners had a net margin of 8.07% and a negative return on equity of 31.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

USA Compression Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 19th. This is a positive change from USA Compression Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. USA Compression Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,000.00%.

USA Compression Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for USA Compression Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Compression Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.