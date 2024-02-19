Invesco Ltd. Has $340.83 Million Position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,172,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,969 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 5.09% of Tenet Healthcare worth $340,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1,063.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,775,402.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $331,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,227 shares in the company, valued at $1,540,646.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.21, for a total value of $185,241.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,402.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.73.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $90.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 2.10. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 12 month low of $49.76 and a 12 month high of $91.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.10.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates through three segments: Hospital Operations, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

Featured Articles

