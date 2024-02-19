Invesco Ltd. Has $343.36 Million Holdings in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,301 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 63,440 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.00% of W.W. Grainger worth $343,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in shares of W.W. Grainger by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 35 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2,450.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 51 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 71.24% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE:GWW opened at $935.80 on Monday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $625.97 and a 12-month high of $978.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $866.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $778.66.

W.W. Grainger Announces Dividend

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.14 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 39.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GWW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut W.W. Grainger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $825.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $930.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised W.W. Grainger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $842.22.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $788.68, for a total value of $1,954,349.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,145 shares in the company, valued at $71,095,558.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.22, for a total value of $2,966,586.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,664,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,850 shares of company stock worth $5,121,311 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

