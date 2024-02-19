Invesco Ltd. Has $351.43 Million Stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,378,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,571 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.03% of AMETEK worth $351,429,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AME. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of AMETEK by 84.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMETEK in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AME opened at $173.89 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.47. The stock has a market cap of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.52 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.64%.

AME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

