Invesco Ltd. Has $352.15 Million Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,377,249 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 82,626 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 2.39% of EPAM Systems worth $352,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EPAM. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 93.1% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in EPAM Systems by 123.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of EPAM Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 134.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EPAM. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.54.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EPAM opened at $311.98 on Monday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $197.99 and a 52 week high of $341.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.13, a PEG ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The information technology services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.24. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at EPAM Systems

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,811,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,811,560. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 8,176 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.67, for a total transaction of $2,106,709.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,898.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,676 shares of company stock worth $2,538,710. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems Profile

(Free Report)

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and infrastructure management for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.