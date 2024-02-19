Invesco Ltd. Has $355.78 Million Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,080,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,478,484 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 8.82% of DXC Technology worth $355,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 11.2% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 7.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 5.2% during the second quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 27,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DXC Technology in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Citigroup cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on DXC Technology from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.33.

DXC Technology Price Performance

Shares of DXC opened at $21.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.87 and a 200-day moving average of $21.81. DXC Technology has a one year low of $18.61 and a one year high of $29.09.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. DXC Technology had a positive return on equity of 19.00% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

