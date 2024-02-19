Invesco Ltd. Has $358.69 Million Stock Holdings in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 16.34% of NuStar Energy worth $358,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NuStar Energy by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 1,610.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 6,952.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of NuStar Energy by 2,390.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 6,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. 56.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NS. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NS opened at $23.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 12-month low of $14.41 and a 12-month high of $23.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 121.43%. The firm had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

Featured Articles

