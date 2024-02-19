Invesco Ltd. Has $360.07 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 32.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,483,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,144,017 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.10% of Otis Worldwide worth $360,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 81.0% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Vertical Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Otis Worldwide news, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 37,312 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $3,426,360.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 192,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,660,653.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $91.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $92.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.86.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 30.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.12%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.