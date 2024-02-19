Invesco Ltd. Has $366.76 Million Stock Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,829,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.79% of MetLife worth $366,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the third quarter valued at $25,000. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MetLife alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MET has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife Price Performance

Shares of MET stock opened at $68.77 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.95 and a twelve month high of $73.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s payout ratio is 113.66%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.