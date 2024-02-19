Invesco Ltd. Has $369.04 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,516 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.82% of Aflac worth $369,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 24.1% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 0.5% in the third quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 24,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.3% in the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aflac by 3.7% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Aflac by 1.4% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $796,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 66.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Steven Kent Beaver sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.71, for a total transaction of $257,558.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,796.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on AFL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.36.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL opened at $79.38 on Monday. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $86.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.22). Aflac had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

