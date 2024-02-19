Invesco Ltd. Has $374.54 Million Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,195,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.23% of Hubbell worth $374,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,646,000 after buying an additional 883,272 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,866,000 after buying an additional 410,883 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter valued at $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after buying an additional 323,116 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,111,000 after buying an additional 182,790 shares during the period. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HUBB shares. Barclays raised their price target on Hubbell from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hubbell has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.00.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $18,286,130.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director John F. Malloy purchased 797 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $313.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,859.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,618,860.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 13,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total transaction of $4,716,051.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,286,130.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock worth $12,065,100. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Price Performance

NYSE:HUBB opened at $358.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $333.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $314.04. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $364.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.11. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.73%.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.