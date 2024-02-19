Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,048,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 889,297 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.11% of GE HealthCare Technologies worth $343,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,027,040,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,334,660,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,532,290,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $601,159,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,380,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,043,000 after acquiring an additional 315,808 shares during the period. 79.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GEHC has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.83.

GE HealthCare Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:GEHC opened at $86.02 on Monday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $87.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.11. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.58% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.97%.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

