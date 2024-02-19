Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,856,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866,196 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.52% of Canadian Pacific Kansas City worth $361,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the second quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 750.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the first quarter valued at $39,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CP opened at $85.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.61. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.92 and a 12 month high of $86.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.1415 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s payout ratio is 18.15%.

A number of research firms have commented on CP. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.94.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

