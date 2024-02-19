Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,492,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 535,713 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.11% of CDW worth $301,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 87.3% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 61.1% in the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 93.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CDW alerts:

Insider Transactions at CDW

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.01, for a total transaction of $154,007.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at $13,758,545.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total value of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CDW opened at $241.37 on Monday. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $160.66 and a 52-week high of $247.63. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $226.70 and a 200 day moving average of $214.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.01. CDW had a return on equity of 73.93% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CDW Co. will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

CDW declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

CDW Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $216.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CDW from $219.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CDW from $253.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CDW

About CDW

(Free Report)

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.