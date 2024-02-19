Invesco Ltd. Lowers Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,831,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 983,915 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.54% of PayPal worth $340,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in PayPal by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $144,215,000 after buying an additional 138,875 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.4% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 136.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 5.3% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL opened at $59.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.25 and a 12-month high of $79.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Mizuho decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.63.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

