Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,831,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 983,915 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.54% of PayPal worth $340,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 110,462.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,333,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 122.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $720,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,771,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $718,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 420.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $190,371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,616,774 shares in the last quarter. 68.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PayPal news, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total value of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,051 shares in the company, valued at $4,393,654.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total transaction of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,512.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock opened at $59.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.29 and its 200 day moving average is $59.50. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.25 and a 1-year high of $79.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PayPal from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on PayPal from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Bank of America cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PayPal

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.