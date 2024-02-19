Invesco Ltd. Lowers Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,488,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,463 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.73% of Hershey worth $297,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Econ Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Hershey by 5.2% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Hershey by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Hershey by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its position in Hershey by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.85, for a total transaction of $396,170.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,624.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.07, for a total transaction of $273,105.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,704.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,018 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,734. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on HSY. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price target for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Hershey from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Hershey from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $191.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.33.

Hershey Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $191.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.36. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $178.82 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $189.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 51.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.37 dividend. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

