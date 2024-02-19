Invesco Ltd. Purchases 11,323 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.74% of AutoZone worth $332,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. Raymond James raised AutoZone from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Stephens boosted their price target on AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on AutoZone from $2,800.00 to $2,779.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,857.12.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Charles Pleas III sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,717.36, for a total value of $8,152,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,416 shares in the company, valued at $9,282,501.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,735.00, for a total value of $5,196,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,424,935. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,807 shares of company stock worth $38,827,861 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AutoZone Stock Performance

AutoZone stock opened at $2,727.83 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,671.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,595.93. The company has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.70. AutoZone, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,277.88 and a fifty-two week high of $2,855.21.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $32.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.57 by $0.98. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 57.23% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $27.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 149.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.