Invesco Ltd. Purchases 115,886 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,886 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.23% of Hubbell worth $374,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUBB. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,543,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,646,000 after purchasing an additional 883,272 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 130.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 726,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $240,866,000 after purchasing an additional 410,883 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hubbell in the 4th quarter worth $90,375,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 46.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,020,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,699,000 after acquiring an additional 323,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 597,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $140,111,000 after acquiring an additional 182,790 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HUBB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hubbell from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $333.00 to $335.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Hubbell in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $338.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hubbell in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Hubbell from $351.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.00.

Shares of NYSE:HUBB opened at $358.88 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $333.33 and a 200-day moving average of $314.04. The company has a market capitalization of $19.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.64. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $219.77 and a 52-week high of $364.76.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 14.14%. Hubbell’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.73%.

In other news, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,286,090.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Mark Eugene Mikes sold 397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.45, for a total value of $144,289.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,780,541.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Nero Jonathan M. Del sold 1,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.74, for a total value of $387,308.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,286,090.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,125 shares of company stock valued at $12,065,100. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

