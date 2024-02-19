Invesco Ltd. Purchases 230,275 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,022,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 230,275 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.78% of Celanese worth $379,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 92.6% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Celanese in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Celanese by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celanese in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Celanese in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Stock Performance

NYSE CE opened at $151.06 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.96. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.12 and a fifty-two week high of $159.06.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Several research firms recently commented on CE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Celanese from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Bank of America downgraded Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Celanese from $150.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Celanese from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celanese currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.29.

Celanese Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

