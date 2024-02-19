Invesco Ltd. Purchases 269,202 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,595,608 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 269,202 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.73% of Fortinet worth $328,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 8,486 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Fortinet by 4.2% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 198,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,994,000 after buying an additional 7,997 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Fortinet by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 104,974 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,160,000 after acquiring an additional 22,754 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 75,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1,409.5% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 78,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,619,000 after purchasing an additional 73,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Michael Xie sold 25,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.29, for a total transaction of $1,327,641.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,907,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,533,930,953.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 189,316 shares of company stock worth $11,627,332. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FTNT. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Fortinet from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Fortinet from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. DZ Bank cut shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Fortinet

Fortinet Stock Down 2.5 %

Fortinet stock opened at $68.48 on Monday. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.12 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $52.59 billion, a PE ratio of 47.23, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

(Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.