Invesco Ltd. Purchases 42,998 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.46% of Fair Isaac worth $312,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the third quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,282.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.66, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,209.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,025.68. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $650.00 and a 52 week high of $1,336.39.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by $0.11. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.20% and a negative return on equity of 57.80%. The company had revenue of $382.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,187.20.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

In other news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,942.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,159.66, for a total transaction of $157,713.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,935 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,942.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,778 shares of company stock valued at $14,707,146 in the last 90 days. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

