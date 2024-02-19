Invesco Ltd. Purchases 52,798 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 860,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.04% of Tyler Technologies worth $332,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.0% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 29,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,163,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,317,335,000 after purchasing an additional 66,422 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 20.7% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 5,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,930,783.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $6,311,230. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TYL opened at $440.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $422.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $402.25. The company has a market capitalization of $18.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.86. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.06 and a fifty-two week high of $454.74.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TYL shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $490.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.29.

View Our Latest Research Report on Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.