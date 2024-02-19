Invesco Ltd. Purchases 52,798 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 860,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,798 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.04% of Tyler Technologies worth $332,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 50.5% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $526.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $480.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $456.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.94, for a total transaction of $811,880.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,610 shares in the company, valued at $5,930,783.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.78, for a total value of $2,840,460.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,500 shares of company stock worth $6,311,230 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of TYL stock opened at $440.98 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.06 and a 1 year high of $454.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $422.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $402.25. The company has a market cap of $18.57 billion, a PE ratio of 113.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.83.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

