Invesco Ltd. Raises Position in NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,566,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 194,568 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 16.34% of NuStar Energy worth $358,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NS. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,941,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of NuStar Energy by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,025,635 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $87,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032,722 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in NuStar Energy by 3,424.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 676,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,800,000 after buying an additional 657,400 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,896,000. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in NuStar Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,812,000. 56.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on NuStar Energy in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.43.

NuStar Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $23.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.85 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.26. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $14.41 and a 1 year high of $23.57.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $451.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.69 million. NuStar Energy had a return on equity of 121.43% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuStar Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. NuStar Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 225.35%.

NuStar Energy Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation terminalling and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing segments. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

