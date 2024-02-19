Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,378,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 64,571 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.03% of AMETEK worth $351,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in AMETEK by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in AMETEK by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concentric Capital Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,651,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $173.89 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.52 and a 52 week high of $175.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.06. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.91% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.64%.

In other AMETEK news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of AMETEK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMETEK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.25.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in North America, Europe, Asia, and South America. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.Its EMG segment offers engineered electrical connectors and electronics packaging to protect sensitive devices and mission-critical electronics; precision motion control products for data storage, medical devices, business equipment, automation, and other applications; high-purity powdered metals, strips and foils, specialty clad metals, and metal matrix composites; motor-blower systems and heat exchangers for use in thermal management, military, commercial aircraft, and military ground vehicles; and motors for use in commercial appliances, fitness equipment, food and beverage machines, hydraulic pumps, and industrial blowers.

