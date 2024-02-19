Invesco Ltd. Reduces Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 21.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,147,087 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 835,018 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.11% of Aptiv worth $310,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 176.0% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 49.7% during the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aptiv during the third quarter worth about $55,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Aptiv Stock Performance
Shares of APTV stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a one year low of $71.01 and a one year high of $120.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.93.
Aptiv Profile
Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, South America, and internationally. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.
