Invesco Ltd. Sells 150,726 Shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,788,845 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 150,726 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.73% of AECOM worth $314,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AECOM by 106,750.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,422,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419,215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in AECOM during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,427,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AECOM by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,881,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,339,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384,361 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in AECOM by 106.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,315,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $279,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth about $128,990,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AECOM from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AECOM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

Insider Activity at AECOM

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Troy Rudd sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.76, for a total transaction of $2,319,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,040,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AECOM Price Performance

NYSE ACM opened at $89.19 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.28. AECOM has a 52-week low of $74.40 and a 52-week high of $94.01. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a PE ratio of 198.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.24.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 21.45%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AECOM will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AECOM declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 8.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

AECOM Company Profile

(Free Report)

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

