Invesco Ltd. Sells 19,689 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,697,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,689 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.52% of Southern worth $368,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 34.9% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,906,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,518,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838,857 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,480,805 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,558,000 after buying an additional 485,562 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SO. StockNews.com upgraded Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.46.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total transaction of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,435.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southern Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SO opened at $66.48 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The company has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $61.56 and a 12-month high of $75.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 77.14%.

Southern Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.