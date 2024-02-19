Invesco Ltd. Sells 19,689 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,697,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 19,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.52% of Southern worth $368,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. STAR Financial Bank increased its holdings in shares of Southern by 2.4% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 6,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 38,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,757,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 34,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Southern by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 7,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $66.48 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.31, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $61.56 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Southern’s payout ratio is 77.14%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SO. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.46.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $334,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,552 shares in the company, valued at $8,672,210.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $60,286.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,984.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,817,613 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

