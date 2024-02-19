Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,121,229 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,350,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,121,229 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 4.14% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $304,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 99 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on SEDG shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $176.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

SEDG stock opened at $85.06 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.25 and a 12 month high of $339.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.59.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

