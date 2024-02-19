Invesco Ltd. Sells 24,014 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,831,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,014 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.27% of Sanofi worth $366,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 276.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,362,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468,271 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,556,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,282,350 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Sanofi by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,733,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,199 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,800,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Sanofi by 29.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,838,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,279,000 after purchasing an additional 651,756 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.41. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $42.63 and a twelve month high of $57.82. The firm has a market cap of $116.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sanofi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sanofi from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as dupixent, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

