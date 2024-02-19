Invesco Ltd. Sells 2,571,281 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,817,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,571,281 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 2.68% of UDR worth $314,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UDR. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UDR by 96.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in UDR by 196.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in UDR in the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR Trading Up 0.1 %

UDR opened at $36.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.81. UDR, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.95 and a 12 month high of $45.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42.

UDR Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.37%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UDR shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on UDR from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler cut UDR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.69.

Get Our Latest Report on UDR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other UDR news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $1,705,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 939,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,615,236.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About UDR

(Free Report)

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.