Invesco Ltd. Sells 7,149,622 Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 13.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,867,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,149,622 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.00% of NU worth $339,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of NU by 1,232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in NU in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 53.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NU alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

NU has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut NU from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on NU from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.40.

NU Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE NU opened at $10.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.52 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.12. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $4.13 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NU Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.