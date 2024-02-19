Invesco Ltd. Sells 837,800 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 32.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,768,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 837,800 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 1.25% of AvalonBay Communities worth $303,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 44,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,567,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,928,000 after buying an additional 41,585 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $772,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $979,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 48,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,377,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Friday, January 5th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $197.00 to $194.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $196.13.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $177.12 on Monday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.07 and a 12 month high of $198.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $181.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $177.52. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($1.03). AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $704.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

AvalonBay Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 100.76%.

AvalonBay Communities Profile

As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 296 apartment communities containing 89,240 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 17 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

