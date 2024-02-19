Invesco Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Invesco Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,410,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 495,965 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.90% of Capital One Financial worth $330,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 198.2% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 66.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.68.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:COF opened at $137.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $131.35 and its 200-day moving average is $112.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $140.86. The firm has a market cap of $52.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.49.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.26). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.45 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.87 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 3,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $390,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,980 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 75,975 shares of company stock valued at $9,622,638. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

