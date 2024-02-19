Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Free Report) will be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Ionis Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($0.78) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.9 %

IONS opened at $44.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.70. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $32.69 and a 52 week high of $54.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of -15.48 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total value of $2,134,329.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,091.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP C Frank Bennett sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.64, for a total transaction of $322,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,264,028.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director B Lynne Parshall sold 42,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $2,134,329.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,588 shares in the company, valued at $4,145,091.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,197 shares of company stock valued at $12,025,680 in the last ninety days. 2.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ionis Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,974,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,750,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 584.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 968,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,012,000 after buying an additional 827,300 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,806,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,411,000 after buying an additional 605,747 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the period. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an antisense injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy caused by hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, an antisense medicine for treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS) and familial partial lipodystrophy.

Further Reading

