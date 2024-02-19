IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Balentine LLC

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,583 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in IQVIA by 1,852.5% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after acquiring an additional 952,850 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in IQVIA by 127.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,638,576 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $368,303,000 after acquiring an additional 918,872 shares during the period. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the third quarter valued at about $148,096,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $226.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim cut IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 13,117 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.03, for a total transaction of $2,807,431.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,478.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $238.60 on Monday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $243.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 29.32% and a net margin of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

