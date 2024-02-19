iRobot (IRBT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 26th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $12.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.71. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $51.49. The company has a market capitalization of $344.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.85.

Separately, StockNews.com raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of iRobot by 3.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 5.9% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 1.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 10.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 39.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

