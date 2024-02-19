iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Sold by Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC

Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $436,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $106,831,000. Broadleaf Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 555 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 22.7% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 266,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after buying an additional 9,360 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IWP opened at $109.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.21. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $85.00 and a twelve month high of $110.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

