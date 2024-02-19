Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Holdings Trimmed by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,539 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 26,708 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 77,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $454,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 5,999 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in Itaú Unibanco by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 79,235 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 17,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,363,000.

Get Itaú Unibanco alerts:

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ITUB opened at $6.95 on Monday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $4.24 and a 1-year high of $7.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day moving average is $6.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.199 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC lowered Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Bank of America raised Itaú Unibanco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ITUB

Itaú Unibanco Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.