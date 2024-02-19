J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:RWR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,803 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF by 87.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of RWR opened at $92.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.47. SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $76.73 and a twelve month high of $97.74.

SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dj Wilshire Reit ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones REIT ETF, seeks to match the returns and characteristics of the Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Select REIT Index consists of companies whose charters are the equity ownership and operation of commercial real estate and which operate under the REIT Act of 1960.

