J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 47,905 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in First Horizon by 241.5% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 156.9% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on FHN. Citigroup started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised shares of First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. UBS Group upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.50 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wedbush upgraded First Horizon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Horizon presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.35.

First Horizon Price Performance

FHN opened at $13.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.62. First Horizon Co. has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $784.20 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 17.80% and a return on equity of 9.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

First Horizon announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, January 23rd that permits the company to buyback $650.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

