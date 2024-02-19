J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,877 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GNRC. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $26,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Generac in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Generac by 1,066.7% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its position in Generac by 1,578.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Generac alerts:

Generac Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $117.28 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $122.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $113.22. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on GNRC shares. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GNRC

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total transaction of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares in the company, valued at $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,825,490. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.