J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,467 shares during the quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

IWC opened at $117.31 on Monday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $90.70 and a 12-month high of $119.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.69. The company has a market capitalization of $944.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Micro-Cap ETF

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

