J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $218,000 Investment in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avnet by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Avnet in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $521,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avnet during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,917,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $45.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.22, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.24. Avnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.64 and a 1-year high of $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.51.

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Avnet had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 13.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.13%.

In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 8,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $387,387.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avnet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.50.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

