J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 5,093 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,495 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,093 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEVA. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TEVA has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.75.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance

NYSE TEVA opened at $13.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.11. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a twelve month low of $7.09 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Insider Transactions at Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

In other news, CAO Amir Weiss sold 31,766 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total value of $392,945.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $132,062.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines, specialty medicines, and biopharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, Israel, and internationally. The company offers sterile products, hormones, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, transdermal patches, ointments, and creams.

Featured Articles

